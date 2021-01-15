Sajal Aly all set to star in Jemima Goldsmiths upcoming film Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Sajal Aly would be seen in Jemima Goldsmith’s film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

Sajal Aly all set to star in Jemima Goldsmith’s upcoming film

On Friday, BBC entertainment reporter and journalist, Haroon Rashid confirmed that Pakistani actor Sajal Aly would star in Jemima Goldsmith’s upcoming movie titled What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The London-based journalist tweeted “CONFIRMED: Sajal Ali has joined the cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by shekharkapur and produced & written by Jemima_Khan. The rom-com stars Emma Thompson, Lily James & Shazad Latif and is currently being shot in London. Confirmed by Sajal’s agent Hamid Hussain”.

Previously Rashid tweeted “It’s rumoured that Sajal Ali is currently in London shooting for Jemima Goldsmith’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif. Sajal’s rep has been contacted for confirmation. Huge if true!”

Moreover, Jemima’s retweet indicated that Shabana Azmi is also part of the film.



