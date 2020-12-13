PDM Jalsa Lahore: ‘Chalo Chalo Minar-e-Pakistan Chalo becomes top Twitter trend Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other senior leaders have been invited for the PDM Jalsa Lahore.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set for power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan to convey its loud and clear message to PTI-led government that people did not want it anymore.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is hosting the PDM Jalsa in Lahore and preparations for it are almost complete at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

‘Chalo Chalo Minar-e-Pakistan Chalo’ became top Twitter trend in Pakistan after the opposition leaders claimed that the Lahore rally will be held at any cost no matter how many cases are filed against them.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other senior leaders of the 11-party Opposition alliance have been invited for the PDM Jalsa Lahore.





