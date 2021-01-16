Rishi Kapoors final movie Sharmaji Namkeen to be released on his birthday Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Actor Paresh Rawal will complete the rest of the film

Rishi Kapoor's final movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to be released on his birthday

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who left friends and family in April, 2020, will be seen one last time on the big screen.

On this birthday in September, producers of his unfinished film Sharmaji Namkeen, have decided to release the movie as a tribute to the late actor.

Sine the movie has not been shot completely, actor Paresh Rawal will step in and take over Rishi Kapoor's role.

The makers of the film will thus be using a special VFX technology to help this process.

“We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality,” the makers said in a statement.



Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.