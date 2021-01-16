Rajkummar Rao reveals his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan made him an actor Web Desk | January 16, 2021 'Seeing him on screen made me want to join the industry,' says Rajkummar

Rajkummar Rao reveals his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan made him an actor

Rajkummar Rao is all set to release his Netflix film.

The White Tiger, which will hit the OTT platform this month, will also star Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite the Stree actor.

In a recent Interview with The Times of India, Rajkummar revealed it was Shah Rukh Khan who inspired him to be an actor.

"I am an actor because of Shah Rukh sir. Seeing him on screen made me want to join the industry because I could connect with his journey. He taught me that if you have a dream and if you’re ready to work hard, the dream will come true," he said.



In an earlier interview, the actor also shared his first encounter with SRK. Both the stars were shooting in the same studio when Rajkummar sent over a message to King Khan, asking to meet him.

“He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?,” he explained.



Having said that, Rajkummar is very hopeful for The White Tiger. Talking about co-star Priyanka, he said:

"Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work."

