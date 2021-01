Taimur Ali Khan asks cow owner to Aur Bajao on Saif Ali Khans songs Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Standing on the doors of his apartment, the toddler was fascinated by the cow and his owner

Little Taimur was taken aback after his recent encounter with a flute player.

Standing on the doors of his Fortune Heights apartment, the toddler was fascinated when a cow and his owner stopped by.

The owner, who was playing 'Yeh To Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai,' kept Taimur hooked to the door.

When the man later played Ole Ole, a song that was actually from his father Saif's movie, the munchkin asked the player, “Aur bajao (Play again).”



