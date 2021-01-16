Pak-Turk collaboration: New series Lala Turki about Khilafat movement in the making Web Desk | January 16, 2021 'This could make Pakistani entertainment go international,' says Adnan Siddqui

All of your who might be curious about the reason a Turkish delegation visited Pakistan last week, think no more.

Rumor has it, Pakistan and Turkey are collaborating for an upcoming period drama Lala Turki under Tekden films, the banner that also produced Dirilis: Ertugrul.

As per the news, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed will be handling the cast and other relevant arrangement necessary for the series.

“This could make Pakistani entertainment go international,” Adnan Siddiqui said.



The series will break into three seasons, each with 30 episodes. The storyline of Lala Turki, is based around the Khilafat Movement, which was started by Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar and Shaukat Ali Johar in the Indo-Pak subcontinent.