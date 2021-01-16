Salman Khan ensures strict COVID-19 precautions on the shoot of ‘Antim: The Final Truth Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Salman Khan is following strict COVID-19 precautions on the sets of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’

Salman Khan ensures strict COVID-19 precautions on the shoot of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’

After nearly spending a year with the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have resumed their business and shoots for the films. However, shooting schedules have been following strict COVID-19 guidelines and most the stars have been strictly following the given SOPs.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is now among the celebrities who have resumed their projects and following all the necessary precautions to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Recently, as reported by Indian media outlet Pinkvilla, the Dabangg Khan of the industry has opted to work in a bio bubble as a strict precaution against COVID-19 while shooting for his upcoming action-packed film Antim: The Final Truth in Mumbai.

Khan, 55, has been also busy hosting his popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. The Sultan actor has decided to work in bio bubbles, which is called a protected area on the set where only authorized individuals will be allowed to enter after having tested negative for coronavirus.

The Ek Tha Tiger star has been reportedly following all the safety measures and has made sure that his crew team will also follow all the precautions of COVID-19.

Khan will be sharing the screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (Arpita’s husband) in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim: The Final Truth. The film is expected to release in 2022.