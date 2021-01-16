Oscar winning music director A.R. Rahman is all set for his return to Hollywood Web Desk | January 16, 2021 A.R. Rahman gears up for his return to Hollywood with latest projects

The Oscar award winning music director A.R. Rahman has announced to make a come back in Hollywood with his latest projects. The Indian music director has also joined hands with famed filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his latest film Ponniyin Selvan.

In in recent interview with the Variety, the iconic composer revealed that he will be making his return to Hollywood this year. “I’m working on certain things, but it doesn’t need me there, and I can do it from here,” said Rahman.

However, the composer, 54, didn’t reveal any of the Hollywood projects’ names that he has been working on at the moment because of contractual confidentiality reasons.

The music director of Slumdog Millionaire further told the outlet that he has joined the Roja director for his next project. Rahman said that, “Every movie I work with Mani Ratnam, we still work with that same enthusiasm. We’re almost finished on the songs, thanks to lockdown.”

“In my case, I keep changing till the end, tweak, tweak, tweak,” he added.

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic five-volume novel. The film is currently in its production phase. Reports said that Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Vikram and Karthi will be playing lead roles in the film.