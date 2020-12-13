Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on planning for baby in 2021: sources Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on planning for baby in 2021, says sources

One of the Bollywood’s most loved couples, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have been making headlines for their upcoming exciting projects. Their fans love them for sharing adorable moments on the social media as well.

However, fans all over the world are desperately waiting for the couple to drops hints of their plans on expanding their family.

On Saturday, a close source to the couple revealed to Entertainment Tonight media that PeeCee and Nick are planning to have an addition in the family in 2021.

Bollywood desi girl and Like It’s Christmas singer have reportedly "been talking about having children in their near future." Moreover, the couple has "always wanted to have kids" said the source.

Earlier, the global icon told ET that she wants to have as many babies as God would give the pair.





The beautiful couple tied the knot in year 2018 and have recently celebrated their second anniversary. Also, they were recently spotted shooting together in the streets of London.







