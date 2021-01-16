Mehwish Hayat learnt her lifes biggest lesson from a cartoon show Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Mehwish Hayat learned her life’s biggest lesson from 'Courage The Cowardly Dog' show

Mehwish Hayat reveals that she learns her life’s biggest lesson from a cartoon show

One must have heard the phrase that any form of art can impact a human mind. Well, that’s what the Pakistan’s renowned actress and model Mehwish Hayat has proven.

The famed actress revealed that she has learned some of the biggest life lessons from the cartoon show Courage the Cowardly Dog.

The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress shared a funny meme of her favorite cartoon in her Instagram story on Friday that reads, “If you liked this show in your childhood, then I’m worried about your mental health.”

To which the Dil Lagi famed star wrote, “One of my all time faves.” But that’s not just it as she continued to write what the show has taught her.

The Chhalawa star further wrote, “If anything…Courage The Cowardly Dog taught me that no matter how scary things may get, never be afraid to face them and everything will turn out fine in the end.”

Cartoon Network’s famous animated show Courage the Cowardly Dog was a horror comedy television series that ran from 1999 – 2002.

Hayat has often been sharing some of her life experiences and lessons that she has learned throughout her life with her fans and followers on the social media accounts.

The Load Wedding actress, who received the ‎Tamgha-e-Imtiaz‎, has recently turned 33 and expressed that she believes that society should not dictate the way anyone want to lead their life.

