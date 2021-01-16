Hira Mani left her fans in awe with her latest song Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Hira Mani's fans are left stunned with her latest singing venture

The ever-gorgeous actress Hira Mani has shown her greatest talents with her acting and modeling and now singing.

Hira, is not just an acclaimed actress but she has proven that she has been blessed with a beautiful voice as well. Her fans were completely stunned to see their favorite Do Bol actress taking the stage with amazing singing performance.

The Ghalati famed star recently appeared in a whole new avatar on Kashmir Beats music platform where she sang the song SAWAARI. After her beautiful performance, fans took to social media to praise their favorite actress.





Hira, 32, on her Instagram handle posted another beautiful shot from her song and in the caption she asked her fans if they liked her singing. “Mujhay kehtey hain Jee HIRA MANI Kesa laga gana,” the caption reads.