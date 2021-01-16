Sarah Khan shares lovely photo with husband Falak Shabir Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Sarah Khan and husband Falak Shabbir posed for a snap together

On Friday, Pakistani actress Sarah Khan took to Instagram and posted adorable picture with her husband Falak Shabir. The latest photo of the couple will surely melt fans hearts.

In the picture, the super cute pair can be seen cozying up while donning winter outfits. Both of them looked amazing as they posed for the photo inside Saffron D'or Hotels in Lahore.

Alongside the image Khan tagged her husband and added a heart. She also mentioned that her attire was from Quizpk.





Moreover, Sarah and Falak wore black jackets to keep themselves warm. Sarah had a very subtle makeup on and she kept her hair open.

Fans could not help but compliment both of them on the photo. One fan commented on the post, “Stay blessed”.

Another fan commented “cuties”.