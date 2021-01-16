Author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir accuses Kangana Ranaut of copyright violation Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Author accuses Kangana Ranaut of copyright infringement over her next film

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been in the headlines for her bold remarks and her stand against nepotism in the industry has gotten herself into hot waters once again this time.

The actress has been accused of violating copyrights of novel Didda-Kashmir Ki Yodha Raniby the author Ashish Kaul on Friday.

Kangana has recently announced to make a sequel to the 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and turn it into a franchise. She announced the title of the upcoming installment Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda, that will feature the history of the life of The Cleopatra of Kashmir Didda.

However, right after the announcement of her next film, the author of the biography of the first female monarch of the valley, Didda: The Warrior Queen of KashmirAshish Kaul has claimed that the famed actress has violated the copyrights rule.

In conversation with the Times of India, Kaul added, “I have the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), now in Jammu & Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir''.

He revealed that incidentally, he had approached Kangana to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book. “Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book is being usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist?”

He further said that Kangana may even turn around and claim that Didda is a historical figure, which is true except the fact that no historian in the world, apart from Kalhan who wrote just two pages on her. “I have spent six years on research and documentation, I have information on her. I am deeply aghast that a person as aware, knowledgeable, and apparently a nationalist and a voice for causes, has chosen to belittle her image so. She has blatantly violated my sole rights; it is illegal and an absolute violation of the IPR and copyright laws of the same country that she swears by. I find it so brazen and hideous and I am still inclined to believe that Kangana has been misguided,” Ashish concluded.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Kangana has not commented on the matter yet.