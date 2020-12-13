Aijaz Aslam announces organic skincare line Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Aijaz Aslam has launched organic skincare line and the products can now be bought from website

Aijaz Aslam announces organic skincare line launch

On Saturday, Aijaz Aslam took to social media to announce launch of his own organic skincare line and he also revealed that people can now buy the natural products from the website.

The 50-year-old has launched his new venture by name of ‘Aijaz Aslam’.

Previously, the actor teased his followers with sneak peeks of skincare line.

“Finally the secret is revealed... you can buy the products on” Aijaz tweeted.

“UNLOCK THE ETERNAL YOUTH! Aijaz Aslam Natural & Herbal Skincare Range is the secret to timeless skin and exceptional grooming. The range is crafted with natural minerals and botanical extracts which make it harmless and universally suitable while doing wonders to your looks!” he wrote another tweet.

Aslam further shared details about his skincare and stated, “You may have seen me on television shows, advertisements, the print, the web, on the ramp. You may have even worn clothes that once came from my clothing label, Aijazz”.

“As an actor, it has always been my desire to overcome challenges. As a producer, I’ve always preferred telling stories that make a difference. As a businessman, it has always been my priority to extensively research and then put my best foot forward,” he added.

“My new venture of natural health and skincare range is just that – a product line that’s an extension of who I am: organic without harmful and unnatural additives. Pure of essence and heart. I envision it as a way of life,” he stated.

“The brand starts off from my all-natural skincare range, but it is not limited to just that. Soon in the future, definitely sooner than most promises you’re used to seeing in media, our family of products will grow with the relaunch of our successful clothing and accessories range, followed by newer, more exciting endeavours,” Aslam added.

There are total six products in his skincare line including Foaming Face Wash, Sylver night face serum, hair mist, bear cream, Silver face cream and face mist.