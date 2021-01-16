Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Pakistani ads Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Shoaib Akhtar in a show insulted advertisements shown on television

Recently, Pakistani former cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar appeared on a live sports show and criticized Pakistani advertisements.

“[The] world’s pathetic advertisements are made in Pakistan,” Akhtar said.

“You can imagine the capacity of our elite class that their brains are filled with trash, filled with trash. They have no creativity,” he continued.

“There’s an ad of 4G and a guy is running very fast and jumps off a cliff and stands there. I thought it’s an advertisement of shoes but turns out it’s about a faster 4G connection.” Akhtar added.

“In another one, two cricketers are dancing on a track about a girl welcoming her beloved. How silly is it to have two cricketers dance on this? A guest cricketer has come and the other one is receiving him and that track is being played” he further added.

“I think their brains have stopped working. This the corporate ads culture?” the ex-pacer said.

However, the host tried interrupting him by asking him about South Africa’s tour to Pakistan but Shoaib didn’t stop insulting the Pakistani ads.

“You have seen that world’s pathetic ads are being made here,” the 45-year-old said.

“I was offered to work in a car advertisement. I told them that I will produce the ad. If you like it, you can keep it. Otherwise, I don’t want you to make this advertisement,” he stated.

“They agreed and we made the advertisement and they loved it. The ad got millions of views and when they showed me their original concept for the same ad, I said: ‘Shame on you for your pathetic concept’” he added.