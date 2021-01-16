Actor Gohar Rasheed urges youth not to be in a rush Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Gohar Rasheed asked youngsters to relax and not be obsessed with career before 30

On Friday, Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed took to twitter and schooled the youngsters and asked them to relax and not obsess over established career.

The 36-year-old stated the reason behind youngsters being so self-centered and insecure these days.

Rasheed tweeted, “OUR GENERATIONS OBSESSION WITH HAVING ESTABLISHED CAREERS BEFORE 30 AND GETTING FOLLOWERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS HAS LED TO EVERYONE BEING HYPER-COMPETITIVE, OPPORTUNISTIC, SELF-CENTERED AND DEEPLY INSECURE. (1/2) #JummahMubarak”.

“I WISH EVERYONE WOULD JUST RELAX A BIT AND MAY ALL YOUR WISH COME TRUE (2/2) #JUMMAHMUBARAK,” he added.

Gohar recently starred in Raaz-e-Ulfat which was directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Maha Malik. His co-stars were Shahzad Sheikh, Hina Bayat Khan, Yumna Zaidi and Komal Aziz.

Moreover, the actor would be seen in upcoming drama titled as Amanat alongside Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly and Imran Abbas.