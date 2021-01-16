Actor Imran Abbas makes it to ‘100 Most Handsome Men list Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has made it to 2020’s list of ‘100 Most Handsome Men’

Actor Imran Abbas makes it to ‘100 Most Handsome Men’ list

On Friday, Pakistani singer and actor Imran Abbas took to Instagram and shared the news that his name is in 2020’s list of ‘100 Most Handsome Men’ with 4.3 million followers.

The 38-year-old stated that he feels honored to be included in the list. However, for many fans it was not a surprise as Imran is known for his good looks, they congratulated and praised him on the news. But many people criticized him for showing off.





Abbas replied to the hate comments and said he was proud to represent Pakistan internationally but he turned off the comments on his post.

There are many other celebrities who are in the list including Chris Hemsworth, Zayn Malik, Christiano Ronaldo, Harry Styles, David Beckham and Chris Evans.