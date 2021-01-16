Hania Amir shares latest clicks from her vacation in UAE with stunning fashion goals Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Hania Amir shares latest clicks from her vacation in UAE with stunning fashion goals

Pakistani actress and model Hania Amir has been vacationing in UAE for the last two weeks. The actress who truly possess charming and elegant looks with an amazing sense of styling has been sharing snaps from her trip.





Her Instagram has been a delightful treat for her to see their favorite star donning fashion looks. Hania, 24, also posted about her meeting with the famous Turkish Chef CZN Burak during her vacations.





The Ishqia famed star has been enjoying her me time in UAE. Take a look of her gorgeous pictures.







