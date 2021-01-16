Kardashians gift Rolex watches worth $300,000 to ‘KUWTK crew Web Desk | January 16, 2021 The Kardashian family gave Rolex watches to thank ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ crew

As per a publication, on Friday, Khloe, Kim, Kris and Kourtney Kardashian filmed last episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians and surprised their crew which includes 30 individuals with Rolex watches.

According to the reports, the family gave a thankyou speech for all people who were part of KUWTK. They also shared memorable stories from the show. Later they presented their crew with Rolex watches which costed $10,000 each.

In September 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family announced that Keeping up with the Kardashians would be ending after 14 years. Their last season would air in late 2021.