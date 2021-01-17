Inside Sara Ali Khans life before and after Bollywood Web Desk | January 17, 2021 'I am very lucky and privileged to be in this industry,' reveals Sara

Inside Sara Ali Khan's life before and after Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is utterly grateful to her career.

Talking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, the Simmba actress revealed her take on Bollywood. When asked to compare her life before and after she started acting, the 25-year-old star revealed:

"It’s a tricky question to ask, because everything changes when you are an outsider versus when you are inside. You can’t compare. The one thing I will tell you is I am very lucky and privileged to be in this industry. I have even forgotten what it is like to not be a part of it, I don’t remember how I thought it used to be. I am privileged to be given this opportunity that’s all I know."



For Sara, her mother Amrita Singh is her greatest mentor. From her outfits to movie choices, she always wants to know her mother's opinion. But one advice she has always been given by Singh is to always believe in herself.

"Everything I do comes from my mother, whether it’s styling or films. I bounce everything to her, but the irony of that statement is she has told me ‘listen as your mother, I can tell you what I think, but ultimately the only thing you have to rely on is conviction. If you don’t feel it, don’t do it," Sara concluded.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently rolling for Anand L Rai film Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.