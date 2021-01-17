Why Salman Khan does not regret confessing his feelings to his childhood love Web Desk | January 17, 2021 'I would have been a grandfather by now,' says Salman

This is why Salman Khan does not regret confessing his feelings to childhood love

Salman Khan was once asked if he ever liked a girl but was too afraid to confess his feelings.

In one of the episodes of the Dabangg actor's hit reality show, Big Boss 13, Salman Khan was joined by Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

While playing a game with his former co-stars, the 55-year-old actor revealed there was indeed a time when he shied away from confessing his love to a girl. But that definitely does not mean that he regrets it now.

“I really liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. Three of my friends, individually, at some point of time, had an affair with her. And I got to know this later that she actually liked me.”



“So when I met this girl about 15-20 years ago, she was a grandmother,” he said.

"She said, ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. They love your movies’."

"If I would have married her, I would have been a grandfather by now," said Salman without having to control his laughter.







Currently, Salman is busy hosting the 14th season of his hot and happening show, Big Boss.