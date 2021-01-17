Preity Zinta is looking back at song Jiya Jale: What were the elephants thinking? Web Desk | January 17, 2021 'This has to be one of my favorite photos from the Dil Se shoot,' declares Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is looking back on song 'Jiya Jale': 'What were the elephants thinking?'

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is walking down the memory lane.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the actress shared an old picture of herself, magnificently dancing to the melodies of Jiya Jale in a red dhoti.

The actress however had a funny question to ask her fans.

"Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing ? I was just doing everything farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girl. This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting," Preity wrote hilariously.



Fans were quick to join the actress in commenting on the picture.

One user wrote: "Elephant be like ha ye kar lo pahle hum family meeting bad me kar lenge (Elephants be like - Yes you continue doing this, we can do the family meeting later)."



Another fan added: "Hahahahaha they were enjoying your song lol. I just think and you you are looking damnnnn gorgeous alwayssssssss."







Jiya Jale is one of the many hit songs from 1998 movie Dil Se. The movie that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala is a romantic thriller in which Preity played a supporting role.