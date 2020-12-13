Shahveer Jafry accuses photographers for publicly posting his engagement pictures Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Shahveer Jafry accuses photographers for publicly posting his engagement pictures

Pakistani-Canadian vlogger Shahveer Jafry and fashion designer Ayesha Beig got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday.

As Jafry is known for his prank videos on the internet, fans were thinking if this news is real or just another prank, to which he responded on Instagram and confirmed the news himself with pictures from the event.





As for the pictures from the ceremony, Jafry has accused the photographers for making his engagement pictures public without his and fiancé Beig’s consent.

The accusations sparked a huge debate on the internet between the star and the photographers. Jafry took to his Instagram Stories to complain about the photographers who covered his event.

“I usually don’t take up complaints to social media, but this has affected me personally,” wrote Jafry. “I’m highly disappointed by the photographers working on my engagement. Since the engagement was a publicized event, they took advantage of that and posted whatever pictures and videos they pleased on their social media handles without our consent. This was supposed to be a personal and private event but they just went public with it,” he continued.

He went as far as calling the photographers ‘vultures’ and said people deserved to know them, following which, he tagged the pages Muazcaughtthis and Coffee_cloud_photography.

However, later it turned out that he has been falsely accusing them as they too posted for the evidence. The photographer of Muazcaughtthis then shared a screenshot of Jafry’s complaint writing, “Guys, he deleted this but here you go,” since the YouTuber had in fact, deleted his accusation. The photographer then alleged, “Everything posted on my page is after Shaveer’s consent. He used my photos without my credits and lied to me a million times. He copied all the content from my camera on the spot because he wanted to post. Stop behaving innocently to the public, you should be held accountable for using content of creators without giving them credit.”

Turning the tables, the photographer warned Jafry that if photographers around the world could sue the biggest celebrities than suing a YouTuber shouldn't be a problem. “We can sue you whenever we want if you use content of young creators without giving credits,” added the page, pointing out how it is the photographers who own the copyrights not the clients.

The page Coffee_cloud_photography posted the same issue on its Instagram, sharing a screenshot of their conversation with Jafry’s designer fiancée, Ayesha Beig.

According to the screenshot, Beig had infact, given her permission to the page accused by Jafry. In a now-deleted message, she had said, “Since all the pictures are everywhere, you can post whatever you want and thanks a lot.”