What does Ushna Shah look for in a guy? Web Desk | January 17, 2021 'As far as the looks are concerned smile matters a lot to me,' says Ushna

What does Ushna Shah look for in a guy?

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah recently opened up about her love life.

The very dedicated and versatile star, who began her career with hit drama Bashar Momin gave an up-close interview with FuchsiaMagazine.

Upon asking what would her ideal boy look like, Ushna replied:

“As far as the looks are concerned smile matters a lot to me. Coming to the personality of that person dressing sense and smell is very important.”



Digging further into her choices, Ushna went on to say:

“I like people who talk much and are funny. Being funny is really important to me. I love that person who makes me laugh. I would also prefer a person who can cook because I can’t. The most important thing is honesty which is rare now and the person who loves animals.”









