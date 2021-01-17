What does Ushna Shah look for in a guy?

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah recently opened up about her love life.
The very dedicated and versatile star, who began her career with hit drama Bashar Momin gave an up-close interview with FuchsiaMagazine.
Upon asking what would her ideal boy look like, Ushna replied:
“As far as the looks are concerned smile matters a lot to me. Coming to the personality of that person dressing sense and smell is very important.”
Digging further into her choices, Ushna went on to say:
“I like people who talk much and are funny. Being funny is really important to me. I love that person who makes me laugh. I would also prefer a person who can cook because I can’t. The most important thing is honesty which is rare now and the person who loves animals.”
