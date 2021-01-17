Saboor Aly is proud of sister after Sajal Aly bags Jemima Goldsmiths film Web Desk | January 17, 2021 'We believe sky is your limit,' says Saboor

Saboor Aly is celebrating her beloved sister's success.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday night, Saboor Aly post a celebratory picture after Sajal Aly revealed she will be doing a film with PM Imran Khan's former wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

"Your hardwork and courage paid off. We believe sky is your limit. So go out and spread your wings and soar high!!!" saboor wrote for her elder sister.

Produced under the banner of Jemima Goldsmith, the film also stars Indian actress Shabana Azmi.