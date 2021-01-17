Shabana Azmi joins the cast of Jemima Goldsmiths ‘Whats Love Got To Do With It? Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Shabana Azmi joins Sajal Ali in Jemima Goldsmith’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has also joined the cast of Jemima Goldsmith’s upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Variety confirmed the news that Azmi will joining the star-studded cast that includes, Hollywood stars Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson. British actors Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry and Pakistan’s renowned actress Sajal Ali.

Azmi, 70, was last seen in 2020 Netflix horror film titled, Kaali Khuhi.

Produced under the banner of Working Title and Studiocanal, the upcoming romantic comedy will be helmed by Elizabeth director Shekhar Kapur.

The film is based on an original script written by Jemima Khan, who is the former wife of now-Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan. She has previously produced docu-series The Clinton Affair for A&E Network and The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO.

While describing the film, Kapur told the Variety, “It’s a story of identities. It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind an identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a romcom, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalization.”

Known BBC entertainment reporter Haroon Rashid confirmed the news through direct sources that Sajal has joined the cast. Reportedly, she has already started shooting for the film in London, but no confirmation has been given from her side so far.