Soon-to-be-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a sneak peek inside her new home Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Kareena Kapoor Khan gives glimpse of her new home on Instagram

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has decided to shift into bigger space ahead of their second baby and have been now busy renovating their new home in Mumbai.

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding star has shared pictures from inside of her new home.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo that supposedly be her serene bedroom with dark brown wooden floor, a glass door and a large terrace area.





In the caption, the Ki & Ka star wrote, “Door to new beginning.”

The wall of the room can be seen decorated with framed pictures of Kareena and Saif and their son Taimur. The couple is all set to welcome their second baby soon.

In an interview with Indian media, Khan, 40 had talked about her new house that she is very fond of her old house but before the arrival of the second child, she had many new requirements according to which she had to decorate the house anew.

The nursery for the baby coming to the new house also has its own space for Taimur as he is growing up now.