Bollywood celebrities laud anti-coronavirus vaccine drive in India

January 17, 2021

Prominent Bollywood celebrities including superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actress Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have lauded India for starting the vaccination process against Covid-19.

The stars congratulated the government of India for taking the step to launch the largest vaccine drive against the Covid-19 virus on Saturday via their social media handles.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, India has been among the top Asian countries with worst hit pandemic.

The Pink actor, Amitabh Bachchan, who himself contracted with the novel virus in year 2020 has compared the vaccination drive to the polio vaccination. He tweeted on Sunday, "It was a proud moment when we made India polio free ; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive MoHFW_India UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND."

Big B has recovered from the virus a few months ago. He has also recorded a new public service announcement asking fellow citizens to cooperate in the vaccination drive and follow the necessary SOPs to fight the virus.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a tweet by UNICEF India. She wrote on Twitter, "Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others."

