Asim Azhar flaunts amazing batting skills, says PCB cannot ignore this young talent

Pakistan’s young and talented singer Asim Azhar has proven that he’s a true cricketer as well. He has recently uploaded a short video clip on Instagram, displaying his amazing skills with batting.





The Jo Tu Na Mila famed singer posted the video on Instagram on Saturday and shared his career option in the caption that reads, “Agar mai singer nahi hota tou.. shayad cricketer hota. [If I wasn’t a singer, then probably I would have been a cricketer]”

Later, sharing the post on his Instagram stories, Azhar, 24, said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should not be ignoring his amazing talent. He wrote: “PCB stop ignoring this young, deserving talent.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s prominent cricketers responded to singer’s post. Shadab Khan and Azam Khan were surprised about Azhar’s career choice revelation. Shadab also commented on his post, asking, “if this batsman is available for PSL.” While Azam asked him to stop stealing his job.

However, cricketer Azhar Ali gave a thumbs up to Azhar’s batting performance.

The Tera Woh Pyar singer also showed his singing talent for 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 anthem Tayar Hain.