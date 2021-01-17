Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal and Young Stunners are all set to sing PSL anthem this year Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal and Young Stunners to sing PSL 6 anthem

The sixth edition of the most loved and celebrated cricket series of the country Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to begin from February 20th, 2021 in Karachi and Lahore.

Fans have been super excited to see their favorite national and international cricket stars playing on the fields of Pakistani cricket grounds.

With the hype and anticipation of cricket coming to the homeland, fans have been eagerly waiting to know who will be singing the official anthem of PSL this year.

The wait is finally over as the names of country’s top talented singers has been revealed who will be creating magic with their voice for the annual anthem of the league.

Legendary singer Naseebo Lal, the young and super talented singer Aima Baig, and rappers Talha Anjum and Talha Younus of Young Stunners will be singing the anthem for PSL 6.

Reports have confirmed that the song's shoot has been reportedly started in Lahore.

The last year’s PSL 5 anthem Tayar Hain had left the audience unimpressed and received major criticism, after which singer Asim Azhar also apologized to disappointed cricket fans. The anthem was sung by Asim Azhar, Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Haroon Rashid.

Previously, fans loved the anthem by Ali Zafar titled Ab Khel Jamega. The anthem was an ultimate hit with the series nationwide.