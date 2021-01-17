Read Jibran Nasirs savage dig at user comparing women with orange Web Desk | January 17, 2021 ‘Stop drawing analogies of your gender with inanimate objects,' Jibran Nasir told user

On Friday, a tweet went viral in which the user compared women with an orange and the activist Jibran Nasir responded and shared his two cents.

The user shared a picture in which there were peeled and unpeeled oranges in a glass of water. As per the tweet, women who do hijab wouldn’t drown just like unpeeled orange and the ones who don’t do hijab will drown just like peeled orange.

However, other Twitter users clapped back and criticized the user for the bizarre analogy including Nasir.

“A fruit doesn't speak, express, feel or dream but humans do. Wear whatever you want but do yourself a favour and stop drawing analogies of your gender with inanimate objects” the social activist tweeted.

A user asked Jibran what religion says about women and hijab to which he responded and said, “Before She is commanded to cover herself He is commanded to lower his gaze. Let her answer to God for her choice of dress and worry about your gaze as you will be questioned on that. Sab nay apni apni qabar main jana hai (everyone has to go in their own graves)”.



