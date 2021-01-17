Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar to share screen together in upcoming project Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar pair up for upcoming movie project

Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar to share screen together in upcoming project

Pakistani actress and model Sanam Saeed and actor Usman Mukhtar have reportedly confirmed to share the screen for the first time together for an upcoming new film.

The two popular actors have given their stunning performances in various projects. Their collaboration for the latest project will be worth waited for their fans.





Taking to Instagram, the Cake famed actress revealed about taking a new project. She shared a picture of her tent along with a caption, “Cold nights, warm tents, long nights, we were spent. To epic moments, some challenging too, we stuck together and made it through. Many shots and several takes after, we hold on to the love and laughter. Another role, another tale, can’t wait for this one’s ship to sail!”

The another posted picture has hinted the character name Meena, which, supposedly the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress will be playing in the upcoming film.

The Sabaat actor also confirmed the news for his latest film coming up with Saeed. He posted a picture with his name written on the tent, cancelling Saeed’s name over it. “Tent: Friendship with Sanam Saeed has ended, Usman Mukhtar is my new friend. The tent is mine,” wrote Usman on an Instagram post making his followers curious.

Saeed was recently seen in short film titled Ab Buss for See Prime. She has several other projects in the line including one with actor Mohib Mirza titled Ishrat Made in China and also director Haseeb Hassan’s next film Aan opposite Fawad Khan.