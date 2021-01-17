Amitabh Bachchan opens up about people asking him to stay quiet Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed people asked him to not speak

Recently, veteran actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan disclosed on twitter that he is asked by the people to stay quiet. He said this while interacting with one of his fans.

The 77-year-old often uses his Twitter platform and later gets criticized for tweeting about things that are not always accurate.

However, this time the Sholay star revealed that people suggest him to not speak. He said this after his follower wrote on twitter “If the world had run on faith, there would be no lock on anyone’s door”.

To which Big B responded and wrote: “Brother I have seen such days in Allahabad. We would never lock our house. Also our main gate would always remain open, I have never seen it being shut”.

“Yes, but that is no longer possible. Now, people advise me to put a lock even on my mouth!!” he added.