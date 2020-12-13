Janhvi Kapoor all smiles as she enjoys her weekend time at beach Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Janhvi Kapoor all smiles as she enjoys her weekend time at beach

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s fans love her for pretty looks and her beautiful smile. The young actress shared her latest pictures on the Instagram as she can be seen enjoying her time at the beach.

The Dhadak actress posted some fun in the sun snaps as she took to Instagram on Saturday, and wrote, “The beach is fun.” In the photos, she could be seen wearing a tie-dye printed casual outfit in neon hues, and flashing her million-dollar smile.





While spending a delightful time by the beach, she shared a series of happy pictures of herself goofing around the breathtaking view of the sandy beaches.

Kapoor, 23, was last seen in Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was based on real life Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The movie bought acclaim and criticism to Kapoor for her portrayal in the film and over the facts being represented.





Looking forward to her upcoming projects, Kapoor will be next seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead roles. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved period drama Takht.