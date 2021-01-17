Kashif Zameer claims Shaan Shahid asked if foreign stars can be favored over local actors Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Shaan Shahid has denied claims made by Kashif Zameer about question regarding local brands’ preferences

Recently, TikToker Kashif Zameer took to his Instagram and shared a picture with famous Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid. Alongside the post he wrote a caption in which he claimed that the actor asked him if it’s okay to prefer foreign actors over our own local stars.

Zameer’s caption read as “Raat Pakistani ke superstar actor Shaan bhai ne ek sawaal pucha ke 'apne mulk ke stars ko chor ke dusri countries ke stars ko apna brand ambassador banana theek hai?' (The other night superstar Shaan Shahid asked me if it's okay to abandon your own country's artistes and employ foreign stars as ambassadors)”.





“Mera kya jawaab hona chahiye tha? (What should have been my answer?)” He added.

Shahid was quick to respond and commented on the post “Bhai ap ghalat keh rahay hain, menay apse aise koi sawaal nahi pucha. Apne pic ki request ki thi, jo Shafqat Cheema sahab ki waja se menay ijazat de di thi. (Brother that’s not correct. I didn’t ask you any such thing. You requested to take a picture with me and I agreed to it because of Shafqat Cheema sahib”.