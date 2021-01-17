Prince William lauds healthcare staff involved in COVID-19 vaccine drive Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Prince William appreciated frontline workers involved coronavirus vaccination program

Prince William lauds healthcare staff involved in COVID-19 vaccine drive

On Thursday, Prince William went on a video call to talk and thank the volunteers and healthcare workers across United Kingdom for their hard work and participation in vaccination program.

“I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone involved in the vaccination program because it looks tremendous, it really does. I know what a massive difference it is going to make to everyone,” William stated.

“It is also worth pointing out I think that this isn't something that happens really easily and that everyone has access to around the world. This is because we have a world-leading NHS and we have the right people, research and development here,” he added.

Moreover, it was also reported that the healthcare staff and William talked about how the best way to protect people is through effective vaccine. They also discussed about how important it is for everyone to play their role in order to protect NHS and their loved ones.