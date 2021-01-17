Saboor Aly sheds light on ‘gora complex in Pakistani society Web Desk | January 17, 2021 Actress Saboor Aly revealed media agencies prefer actors with fair complexion

Saboor Aly sheds light on ‘gora complex’ in Pakistani society

Recently, Pakistani actress Saboor Aly appeared in an interview with a publication and talked about ‘gora complex’ in our society.

The 30-year-old star highlighted that if a person has a fair complexion then it’s not difficult for him or her to get things done. Whereas, dark complexion does not get you everywhere.

“Some media agencies cast you on the basis of fair complexion even if you are not capable enough for your role. People are doing big projects just because of their fair skin when the role could have been done in a lot better way by someone competent enough,” Saboor stated.

“This is how beauty whitening injections are sold, it is sad that we still have gora culture, and I don’t know when will it stop,” she added.