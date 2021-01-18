Celebrities laud Sajal Ali for bagging esteemed Hollywood project Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Celebrities congratulate Sajal Ali for being part of Jemima Khan's production :What's Love Got To Do With It'

Pakistani actress and model Sajal Ali has stunned her fans and followers with her upcoming Hollywood debut with Jemima Khan’s upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress has joined the star-studded cast of Shekhar Kaur-directorial, as recently confirmed by the BBC entertainment journalist Haroon Rashid via Twitter.

Sajal’s fellow actors and prominent Pakistani celebrities have taken their moment to laud the actress’ achievement of making it to the Hollywood.

Actor Humayun Saeed turned to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Sajal on bagging the role in What’s Love Got To Do With It. The Meray Paas Tum Ho star said Ali earning the international project is a proud moment for Pakistan.

The film is a romantic comedy and stars British stars Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi as well.

Sajal’s sister and actress Saboor Aly has also expressed that she is a “proud sister” after she bagged a role in Khan’s upcoming production.

She shared the news on Instagram and congratulated her sister, writing: “Proud sister. Your hard work paid off. We believe that sky is your limit, so go out and spread your wings and soar high.”

Sajal has made her successful debut in the Bollywood as well with her film Mom, opposite Sri Devi and Adnan Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, other Pakistani celebrities including Mahira Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Yasir Hussain have been celebrating Yeh Dil Mera star’s achievement and congratulated the actor on achieving the milestone.



