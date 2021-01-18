Meera claps back at haters on social media in her latest video Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Actress Meera responded on some mean comments on social media in latest video

Meera takes a dig on some of the mean comments on social media in latest video

Pakistani actress Meera is not just a famous film actress but, has huge popularity on social media for her non-political personality.

Her interviews in English and interacting video with fans have been more entertaining and hold huge popularity among social media users.

Known for her controversies in the film industry, the Baaji actress, 43, recently responded to social media comments and messages in an Instagram chat with Showbiz Mania.

The actress who not only in Pakistan, but also had the opportunity to appear on the big screen in Bollywood replied to a few mean and thirsty comments.

Some of her fans and followers have asked the secret of her ever-gorgeous beauty and some of them even wished to marry her. The Paray Hut Love star has given some incredible replies that the netizens can really not ignore.

Take a look at the video here:







