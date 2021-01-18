Danish Taimoor pens down a loving note for wife Ayeza Khan on her 30th birthday Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Danish Taimoor shares a loving birthday wish for wife Ayeza Khan on Instagram

Pakistani actor and host Danish Taimoor has expressed his love for his wife and actress Ayeza Khan as she turned 30 on Saturday. The actor took to social media and penned down a special loving birthday wish to his wife.

Taking to Instagram, the Deewangi actor shared a recent click with Khan from her birthday celebration. The two looked super stunning in the picture. In the caption, he wrote, “I cannot imagine a single second of my life without this woman, and the beautiful family she has provided me with.”





The stars recently appeared together in drama serial Mehar Posh, that received immense amount of praise from the viewers.

He added, “I can’t thank you enough for the amount of peace and love you have brought to my world,” he said and added, “I hope we continue to grow like this and be with each other till the very last breathe of our lives.”

The beloved couple of the industry tied the knot in 2014 in a desi style wedding and have two children named, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

Earlier, Khan also turned to social media to thank all her fans and friends for their sweet wishes on her birthday.





She wrote, “You guys brought me so much joy on my special day. The amount of love I received last night is inexpressible for me.”