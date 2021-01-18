Saboor Aly gets candid about TV drama ‘Fitrat Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Saboor Aly revealed details about TV drama ‘Fitrat’ aired on Geo entertainment

Recently, Pakistani actress Saboor Aly appeared in an interview with a magazine and talked about her drama Fitrat.

The 30-year-old revealed that “Fitrat was not planned to be aired daily”.

“It consisted of only 40 to 50 episodes, but when we got a good response then it was decided to be aired daily. The good thing is that the audience loves to watch it on daily basis because every episode has its own twist. I didn’t receive such amazing response before this project,” she added.

“I loved the OST of Fitrat. Now if I get angry, everyone starts saying that don’t become Fariya with us,” she further added.

The story of drama serial revolves around a girl named Fariha who belongs to a lower-middle class family, she tries to achieve her goals by taking shortcuts. Fitrat is directed by Asad Jabal and produced by Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani under banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

Moreover, the drama airs on Geo Entertainment and the lead roles are played by Saboor Aly, Zuhab Rana and Ali Abbas.