Shahid Kapoor shares the firs look of ‘Jersey’ along with its release date

Web Desk | January 18, 2021

Bollywood’s love for cricket has often taken the sport on the big screens. This Diwali season, superstar Shahid Kapoor will be seen in sports drama Jersey as the film has finally gotten a confirmed release date for this year.

The Kabir Singh famed actor has shared the latest picture from the film on his Instagram handle, confirming the release date. The film will hit the theatres on November 5.

He took to his Instagram account to share the latest shot from the film. In the caption, the Haider actor wrote, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ....”

Kapoor, 39, has already completed the shoot for the film during the coronavirus pandemic,

Film producer Aman Gill, in a recent interview told the media why he opted for a holiday release. He said, “Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring Jersey, a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey.”

Jersey narrates the story of a talented cricketer, who has failed to mark his achievement in the sport. He has decided to return to the field in his late 30s.

The cricketer’s passion to play for the national cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Amid the pandemic, cinemas and theaters have been worst hit, for which the producers and director of the upcoming sports film decided to release it in cinemas rather than making an OTT release.

The film is a remake of the superhit Telugu movie of the same name. The cast of the film includes, Mrunal Thakur and Pankanj Kapur. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.