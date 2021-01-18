Virat Kohli changes his Twitter bio after birth of his daughter Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Virat Kohli changes his Twitter bio after birth of his daughter

Virat Kohli changes his Twitter bio after birth of his daughter

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife and actress Anushka Sharma recently welcomed a baby girl. The new parents have been enjoying every bit of happiness with their little daughter.

And now, the cricketer has expressed his love and happiness in the most adorable way publicly by changing his bio on Twitter and leaving fans in awe.

The couple, who has set adorable couple goals, are definitely now going to give their fans some major parenting goals too. The new father changed his Twitter bio to 'A proud husband and father' after the birth of their baby girl.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on January 11. The parents have been very particularly keeping their daughter away from the media for now. They made requests to paparazzi by sending them beautiful luxury gift hampers to not photograph their daughter.

The couple haven’t released any pictures of the baby and haven’t announced the name yet.





Virat had shared the good news with his fans and followers on the Instagram. He posted a note in Hindi and English to announce that the beloved couple has welcomed their baby girl. He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”