Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma featured in top 25 of global Instagram influencers list Web Desk | December 13, 2020

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife superstar Anushka Sharma have once again proved to be the power couple of the industry. The beautiful couple made their spot in the top 25 of global Instagram influencers list.

The list was topped by International mega stars including, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo followed by Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kohli took the 11th spot, whereas the Sultan star ranks 25th just after Khole Kardashian and Rihanna.





At the end of the year 2020, platform Hype Auditor released the global Instagram influencers list and only three Indians have made it to the top 25. Apart from Virushka, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also featured among the top 25 and has taken the 19th spot.

The platform aimed to survey which top Instagram accounts ranks highest with quality of audience and authentic engagement that they can drive to create awareness, to empower, inspire or impact people through their voice and clout on social media.





The soon-to-be-parents, Kohli and Sharma collectively have around 240 million followers across social media platforms. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and are expecting their first child in January 2021.







