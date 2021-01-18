Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy makes it to ‘best 18 Asian directors list Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Among the 18-member list of best Asian directors, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is ranked 16

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy makes it to ‘best 18 Asian directors’ list

On Sunday, the Pakistani film maker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy took to Instagram and announced that she has been listed as one of the best Asian film directors. The list includes 18 members and is compiled by Asian Tatler.

The two-time academy award winner wrote a caption alongside the post that read as “Now that’s a cool list to be a part of! Thank you tatlerhongkong Look forward to the adventures 2021 brings!”

The list includes director Bong Joon-Ho, his movie titled Parasite was the first South Korean film to win Best Picture and Best International Feature Film at the 2020 Oscars.

“Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy wears a lot of hats. She's a journalist, an activist and also a filmmaker, most known for her work that put the spotlight on the inequality that women face. Because of this, she has received two Academy Awards, six Emmy Awards and a Knight International Journalism Award,” the outlet read.





“To honour her achievements and contributes, the Government of Pakistan bestowed her the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2012. The same year, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. Obaid-Chinoy is also the first female director to have two Academy Awards at just 37 years old,” it continued.

"Her award-winning film includes the documentary, Saving Face (2012) and the biographical A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015). The latter was so impactful that after seeing the film, the Pakistani prime minister said that he will change the law on honour killing after seeing it,” it concluded.