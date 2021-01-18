Amanat Ali reveals how it was working with Adnan Siddiqui Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Singer Amanat Ali share details about latest music video ‘Muhabbat Buri Hai’ and called Adnan Siddiqui a ‘Perfectionist’

Amanat Ali reveals how it was working with Adnan Siddiqui

Recently, Pakistani singer Amanat Ali appeared in an interview with a publication and shared details about his latest music video Muhabbat Buri Hai and he also revealed his thoughts about Adnan Siddiqui.

Ali’s latest song features model Zara Peerzada and actor Adnan Siddiqui. The song tells story of heartbreak, deceit, love and trust.

“As a writer and composer when you are sitting alone and trying to create something you are in a different world and you get so much into it that your connection with that world opens new and unique doors for you,” Amanat stated.

“There was a vintage vibe in the composition and lyrics. So keeping that in mind I just came up with the idea of keeping the theme of the video vintage, as well. It was a very different experience shooting with that theme” he continued.

The singer revealed what he thinks about the actor and said “Adnan Siddique is probably one of the most professional artists of Pakistan that I have come across. I would say he is Mr Perfectionist of Pakistan”.

Moreover, Ali said he would be releasing two more songs this year.

Listen to the song below:







