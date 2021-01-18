Farhad Humayun drops new track ‘Ho Janay Do Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Singer Farhad Humayun released new track titled ‘Ho Janay Do’

Recently, Pakistani record producer and singer, Farhad Humayun released new touching song titled Ho Janay Do. The song features actor Sarah Aijaz Khan.

Humayun’s latest song is about surrendering to divine love. Moreover, in the song he has played all musical instruments including drums, bass and guitar himself, while he sang a pleasing tune.

The overload vocalist has produced, written, arrange and directed the song with the help of Sarmad Ghafoor. Furthermore, the new song has rock or a contemporary take on emotional ballads and it reflects singer’s signature style.

The song has been filmed against a white colored backdrop with grey and blue visions of flying brides, thunder, running horses and whirling dervishes. It gives a theatrical kind of feeling, the lyrics are also impactful which creates magical aura with great imagery.

Listen to the song below:







