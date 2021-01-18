You can now watch Armeena Khans ‘The Achilles Protocol on Amazon Prime Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Armeena Khan’s short film titled ‘The Achilles Protocol’ can be watched on Amazon Prime now

You can now watch Armeena Khan’s ‘The Achilles Protocol’ on Amazon Prime

The short film The Achilles Protocol featuring Armeena Khan is a British sci-fi which is now available on Amazon Prime.

Previously, Khan opened up about her role in the short film and said: “I am playing an extremely advanced, artificial intelligence. I had to look completely flawless, beautiful and yet menacing at the same time”.

“I cannot take all the credit for the look as this is where the makeup magic of MonnieK and PIP came in. My character was shot on green screen and I was sometimes suspended with wires making it even more technical,” she added.

The tagline of the sci-fi reads, “A Hacker battles an Artificial Intelligence gone rogue to stop a nuclear Armageddon”.

The film stars Armeena Khan, Christopher Faith and Mark Hill and it is directed by Aatif Ati Zafar.