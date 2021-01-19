Junaid Khan joins the cast of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Produced under the banner of 7th Sky, the upcoming serial also stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz

Junaid Khan joins the cast of Geo TV's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

Junaid Khan's year just got better.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, the 39-year-old shared a poster from his upcoming drama, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

Produced under the banner of 7th Sky, the upcoming serial also stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in lead roles.





In an earlier interview, Junaid Khan revealed more on his character in the serial.

“I’m playing a typical landlord, who is a Punjabi,” Junaid shared about his character, adding that he has a mother, essayed by Hina Bayat, as well as a brother. “We share a healthy relationship and my character has kids too while the wife has passed away. He is a sober, positive man.”







Fans can see more of Junaid Khan in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 on Geo TV this year.