Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi over vulgar comments Web Desk | January 19, 2021 'If men like him are punished, there will not be rapes in Pakistan,' says Shah

Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi over 'vulgar' comments

Pakistani Tik Tok sensation, Hareem Shah, has no regrets.

In a recent video that got viral last night, the member of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Mufti Qavi, was caught by surprise when the TikTok star slapped him.

Hareem Shah, who joined him for a TV programme that day, confirmed it was her who slapped the mufti.

“I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be rapes in Pakistan,” Hareem Shah declared to the media.







Mufti, however, told Geo News that he was unaware why Shah slapped him.

He said he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she [Shah] suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left.”